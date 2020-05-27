3 dead, 1 injured in shooting in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently working a shooting scene in which at least three people have been killed and one has been injured.
Officials with the sheriff’s office say they responded to the shooting at a home in the 600 block of Self Road in Greensburg around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says there is no gunman on the loose, but that the believed shooter is one of those who was shot.
Three people have been found dead and one has been injured, officials say. The investigation is ongoing.
