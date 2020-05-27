1 critical, 2 others hurt after wreck on I-10 at Siegen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people, including a child, were injured Wednesday night in a wreck on I-10 E at Siegen Lane.
The wreck happened just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
Emergency officials say three people were taken to the hospital as a result, one of which is a child. Emergency officials also say one person is in critical condition, while the two others sustained non-life threatening injuries. At this time, it’s unclear if the child is the critical patient or not.
The wreck currently has two lanes of the interstate and the entrance ramp shutdown while crews work the scene.
This is a developing story. We will update it when we know more.
