BBB shares 12 tips for people looking to hire home renovation contractors

BBB shares 12 tips for people looking to hire home renovation contractors
(Source: BBB South Central Louisiana)
By Liz Koh | May 27, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 4:55 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Information below was provided by the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana.

May is National Home Improvement Month.

Here are some tips from the BBB to follow before hiring a home improvement, roofing, or repair contractor:

  • Be specific in explaining exactly what you want done
  • Get estimates in writing
  • Get more than one bid; bids should detail what the contractor is going to do and the cost for the job
  • You should not be required to sign a bid; if you do so, it then becomes a binding agreement for work to be performed
  • Ask the contractor for a list of references
  • All warranties, guarantees, or verbal agreements must also be in writing
  • Confirm state, city, or parish licensing
  • Confirm contractor has worker’s compensation coverage
  • Check contractor’s record with the Better Business Bureau
  • Never pay in cash and never pay a substantial amount of money up front
  • Never pay in full until job is completed
  • Never pay in full until all supplies and subcontractors are paid, eliminating a possible lien on your property

A door-to-door solicitor must get a 90-day solicitation permit with the proper city or parish office before knocking on your door. Investigate before doing business with any unknown company.

For permit or licensing information in a particular area, contact:

Local City Halls

  • Baton Rouge, 225-389-3000
  • Denham Springs, 225-665-8121
  • Central, 225-262-5000
  • Addis, 225-687-4844
  • Baker, 225-778-0300
  • Walker, 225-665-4356
  • Gonzales, 225-647-2741

Local Parish Government

  • East Baton Rouge City-Parish, 225-389-3114
  • Livingston Parish, 225-686-2266
  • Tangipahoa Parish, 225-748-3211
  • Ascension Parish, 225-450-1012
  • Iberville Parish, 225-687-5190
  • Assumption Parish, 225-922-1234
  • St. James Parish, 225-869-5642

Consumers with specific questions about contractors or scams can call the local Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana office at 225-346-5222 or the Louisiana Contractors Licensing Board at 225-765-2301.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.