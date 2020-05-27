BBB shares 12 tips for people looking to hire home renovation contractors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Information below was provided by the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana.
May is National Home Improvement Month.
Here are some tips from the BBB to follow before hiring a home improvement, roofing, or repair contractor:
- Be specific in explaining exactly what you want done
- Get estimates in writing
- Get more than one bid; bids should detail what the contractor is going to do and the cost for the job
- You should not be required to sign a bid; if you do so, it then becomes a binding agreement for work to be performed
- Ask the contractor for a list of references
- All warranties, guarantees, or verbal agreements must also be in writing
- Confirm state, city, or parish licensing
- Confirm contractor has worker’s compensation coverage
- Check contractor’s record with the Better Business Bureau
- Never pay in cash and never pay a substantial amount of money up front
- Never pay in full until job is completed
- Never pay in full until all supplies and subcontractors are paid, eliminating a possible lien on your property
A door-to-door solicitor must get a 90-day solicitation permit with the proper city or parish office before knocking on your door. Investigate before doing business with any unknown company.
For permit or licensing information in a particular area, contact:
Local City Halls
- Baton Rouge, 225-389-3000
- Denham Springs, 225-665-8121
- Central, 225-262-5000
- Addis, 225-687-4844
- Baker, 225-778-0300
- Walker, 225-665-4356
- Gonzales, 225-647-2741
Local Parish Government
- East Baton Rouge City-Parish, 225-389-3114
- Livingston Parish, 225-686-2266
- Tangipahoa Parish, 225-748-3211
- Ascension Parish, 225-450-1012
- Iberville Parish, 225-687-5190
- Assumption Parish, 225-922-1234
- St. James Parish, 225-869-5642
Consumers with specific questions about contractors or scams can call the local Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana office at 225-346-5222 or the Louisiana Contractors Licensing Board at 225-765-2301.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.