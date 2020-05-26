Pumps in Ascension Parish up and running as precaution ahead of more rain this week

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Parish President Clint Cointment says the pumps in Ascension Parish are up and running.
“Right now, we have a high tide and an east wind blowing water into Ascension Parish,” said Cointment. “With a lot of rain expected all this week, we want to make sure we have enough capacity to accommodate that water.”
Many of the waterways in the parish are tidal, meaning they’re affected by high tides. Easterly winds also affect these tides and prevent some water from draining into Lakes Maurepas and Pontchartrain.
Cointment says Department of Public Works crews have been working all weekend to prepare for more rain, including removing debris that could keep pumps from working as effectively as possible.
The Marvin Braud Pumping Station, located below Sorrento, which drains Gonzales and much of the east-central part of the parish, was activated Tuesday, May 26, Cointment’s office says. Other pumping stations in the parish have been activated as well.
Parish DPW director, Ron Savoy, says the goal is to pump the water down to the 1-foot level at the stations so if heavy rain does come, there will be room for it in ditches, streams, and bayous.
