OLOL specialist talks treatments for COVID-19, possible vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New updates regarding treatments and a possible vaccine for COVID-19 are changing everyday.
Information these days is changing so rapidly. Health experts have talked about remdesivir to treat people hospitalized with coronavirus, convalescent plasma donations, and a possible vaccine in the works.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé spoke with a specialist at OLOL to get the facts straight. Watch that interview tonight on 9News at 10.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.