NWLA Mardi Gras Association encourages cancellation of coronations, grand bals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Northwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association is urging to cancel Mardi Gras events this year due to coronavirus.
As of May 2020, next year’s parades are still scheduled to roll on in Northwest Louisiana if it is safe and responsible to do so.
“We are asking our local krewes to cancel festivities and grand bals that lead up to the 2021 Mardi Gras season because of the enormous lead time for planning and venue selection,” said Captain of Captains for the Northwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association Tracy Herrin. “However, no decision has been made yet to cancel the 2021 parades.”
Events krewes are urged to forgo theme announcements, coronations, Midway to Mardi Gras Parties, Twelfth Night Celebrations and of course — grand bals.
“The safety and well-being of the community, as well as krewe members, is our top priority,” Herrin said. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation, consult with city officials and keep the public informed.”
Krewes are encouraged to still continue their community volunteer efforts and joint outreach programs.
The Northwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association is made up of 15 krewes with each krewe captain representing the Captain’s Council, led by the Captain of Captains.
