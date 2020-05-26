MISSING: Woman from Morgan City was supposed to arrive in Baton Rouge, never showed up

Kacey Bross, 32, was last seen leaving her house Tuesday, May 26 at 7:45 a.m., police say. She was driving a blue 2019 Jeep with Louisiana license plate number 296 COJ. Police say Bross has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 5′ 10″ tall, and weighs 180 lbs. She was reportedly headed to work in Baton Rouge, but never showed up.