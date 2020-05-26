MISSING: Woman from Morgan City was supposed to arrive in Baton Rouge, never showed up

MISSING: Woman from Morgan City was supposed to arrive in Baton Rouge, never showed up
Kacey Bross, 32 (Source: Morgan City Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas | May 26, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 4:53 PM

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - The Morgan City Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Kacey Bross, 32, was last seen leaving her house Tuesday, May 26 at 7:45 a.m., police say. She was driving a blue 2019 Jeep with Louisiana license plate number 296 COJ. Police say Bross has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 5′ 10″ tall, and weighs 180 lbs. She was reportedly headed to work in Baton Rouge, but never showed up.

Kacey Bross, 32
Kacey Bross, 32 (Source: Morgan City Police Department)
Kacey Bross reportedly left her home in Morgan City around 7:45 a.m. and drove this Jeep towards Baton Rouge for work, but never showed up.
Kacey Bross reportedly left her home in Morgan City around 7:45 a.m. and drove this Jeep towards Baton Rouge for work, but never showed up. (Source: Morgan City Police Department)

Anyone with information on Bross’ whereabouts should call the Morgan City Police Department at 985-384-2310 or call local law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.