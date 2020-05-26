Maurepas teen dies after Memorial Day crash in Ascension Parish

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - A 13-year-old girl is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz says Troopers began investigating the crash shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, May 25.
Investigators say the crash happened when Kim Jones, 34, of Maurepas, for reasons still under investigation, failed to stop her 2013 Nissan Maxima car at the stoplight at the intersection of LA 935 and LA 431 and drove into the path of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
Scrantz says the Silverado hit the passenger side door of the Nissan. Kaijah Jones, 13, of Maurepas, was a passenger in the Nissan, according to police.
Investigators say Kaijah Jones sustained serious injuries even though she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died, according to Scrantz. Police say Kim Jones was also wearing a seatbelt and sustained moderate injures.
Authorities do not know if Kim Jones was impaired at the time of the crash, but investigators took a toxicology sample from her for analysis.
Scrantz says the driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment, according to investigators.
The crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.
