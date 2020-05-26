LSU guard Skylar Mays named SEC Men’s Scholar Athlete of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU guard Skylar Mays continues to add to his remarkable resume.
His latest honor came Tuesday, May 26, when he was named the SEC Men’s 2020 H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar Athlete of the Year.
The Baton Rouge native was awarded a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship for “excellence in competition and the classroom.”
The former U-High star finished with a cumulative GPA of 3.93, while also being a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
He received his degree in kinesiology and human movement, while also being named the Cosida Basketball Academic All-American of the Year.
On the hardwood, Mays scored 1,617 total points as a Tiger, which is good enough for 10th in school history.
He finished his career in the top 10 in LSU career numbers in eight other categories - games played (130 - tied for 3rd), games started (121 - tied for 4th), free throw percentage (84.5% - 3rd, 404-of-478), career minutes played (3,965 - tied for 5th), free throws made (404 - 6th), steals (213 - 6th), three-point field goals (173 - 7th), and assists (382 - 8th).
