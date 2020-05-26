THE INVESTIGATORS: Health experts concerned over lack of social distancing in spots over Memorial Day weekend

The 9News Investigators checked with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) about the weekend complaints. A spokesperson says there were a total of four complaints that came in over the weekend, including at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, the Legacy at Bonne Esperance, the Baton Rouge Country Club, and Southern Oaks Athletic Club. No citations were given. Most of the complaints were either unfounded or management agreed to comply with the social distancing guidelines. As people become more desperate to get out of the house and take back a bit of normalcy, Dr. Griggs tells WAFB any of the crowded areas could easily create a new hot spot and derail all the progress made in Louisiana in the last few months if people are not responsible.