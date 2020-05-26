INTERVIEW: Former LSU QB Matt Mauck

Former LSU quarterback Matt Mauck (No. 18) (Source: WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet | May 26, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 5:31 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU quarterback Matt Mauck offered a one-on-one interview via Skype to talk about many topics.

One of the stories was about the 2003 National Championship game against Oklahoma.

Matt Mauck talks about Will Muschamp

Mauck said the pregame speech given by defensive coordinator Will Muschamp for the national championship on Jan. 4, 2004 was so good that offensive coordinator Jimbo Fisher basically gave up on his.

“We never felt comfortable,” said Mauck.

He admitted the LSU offense struggled in the 21-14 BCS win over Oklahoma.

Mauck also talked about possibly playing on the defensive side of the ball.

Matt Maulk talks about almost becoming a safety

