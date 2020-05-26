INTERVIEW: Former LSU QB Matt Mauck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU quarterback Matt Mauck offered a one-on-one interview via Skype to talk about many topics.
One of the stories was about the 2003 National Championship game against Oklahoma.
Mauck said the pregame speech given by defensive coordinator Will Muschamp for the national championship on Jan. 4, 2004 was so good that offensive coordinator Jimbo Fisher basically gave up on his.
“We never felt comfortable,” said Mauck.
He admitted the LSU offense struggled in the 21-14 BCS win over Oklahoma.
Mauck also talked about possibly playing on the defensive side of the ball.
