Former LSU RB Jeremy Hill remembers learning of Tyrann Mathieu’s dismissal from the team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Players and fans of LSU football were shocked and saddened in August 2012 after learning head coach Les Miles had dismissed defensive back Tyrann Mathieu for violating team policies.
Nicknamed the “Honey Badger,” Mathieu had been a Heisman Trophy finalist following the 2011 season, one in which the Tigers had made it to the National Championship game before falling to Alabama.
Former running back Jeremy Hill recalled the sad day Mathieu was dismissed from the team, believing the Tigers could’ve reached the national championship again in 2012.
“You could hear a pin drop in the room when Coach Miles said it,” Hill said.
He added Mathieu then took ownership and overcame.
Mathieu was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round (No. 69 overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played for the Cardinals until 2017. He spent 2018 with the Houston Texans. He next went to the Kansas City Chiefs and won a Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2020.
