FIRST ALERT FORECAST: OFf and on rain continues the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will remain in the likely category for the next two days as an upper-level low slowly pushes through the area.
It won’t be all-day rain, but some areas could see multiple rounds of showers and storms today and tomorrow.
Severe weather does not look to be an issue. Rainfall amounts will average around 1-1.5″ of rain which will be manageable.
Slightly drier air will move over the area to close out the work week keeping rain chances in the scattered category. Afternoon highs should stay in the mid 80°s today and tomorrow due to the increased rain potential.
As we trend a little drier, expect afternoon highs to climb into the upper 80°s with a few neighborhoods sneaking into the low 90°s.
By the end of next weekend, the weather will trend mainly dry, but
hot and humid conditions will prevail into the start of June.
