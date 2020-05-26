FIRST ALERT FORECAST: OFf and on rain continues the next few days

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tues., May 26 - Two rounds of rain
By Jeff Morrow | May 26, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 6:45 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will remain in the likely category for the next two days as an upper-level low slowly pushes through the area.

It won’t be all-day rain, but some areas could see multiple rounds of showers and storms today and tomorrow.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)

Severe weather does not look to be an issue. Rainfall amounts will average around 1-1.5″ of rain which will be manageable.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)

Slightly drier air will move over the area to close out the work week keeping rain chances in the scattered category. Afternoon highs should stay in the mid 80°s today and tomorrow due to the increased rain potential.

As we trend a little drier, expect afternoon highs to climb into the upper 80°s with a few neighborhoods sneaking into the low 90°s.

By the end of next weekend, the weather will trend mainly dry, but

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)

hot and humid conditions will prevail into the start of June.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.