FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain Wed., but percentages trending downwards for rest of week

Daily rain percentages are expected to trend downward from Thursday into the weekend, a welcomed change from the recent run of rainy days. The forecast is queued on the expectation that drier air from the west will filter into the central Gulf Coast, taking a bite out of the humidity. With that drop in humidity, not only do the rain percentages fall, but we should also see morning minimums slip by a few degrees, with morning starts in the 60s through the weekend.