FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain Wed., but percentages trending downwards for rest of week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday morning and midday rains used up much of the atmosphere’s storm energy. As a result, rains will be limited through the evening and into the night.
Wednesday morning begins under the clouds with isolated showers and even a rumble or two of thunder possible for a few WAFB communities. Daybreak temperatures for Wednesday morning will be in the upper 60s to near 70° for much of the viewing area.
The Storm Team forecast calls for scattered rains Wednesday, with rain chances for your backyard set at 50% to 60%. Admittedly, those percentages are a bit lower than what we have been saying over the last couple of days. Most WAFB neighborhoods can expect less than 0.5” of rain Wednesday, although higher totals can be expected for neighborhoods caught under slow-moving thunderstorms. Highs Wednesday will reach the mid 80°.
Daily rain percentages are expected to trend downward from Thursday into the weekend, a welcomed change from the recent run of rainy days. The forecast is queued on the expectation that drier air from the west will filter into the central Gulf Coast, taking a bite out of the humidity. With that drop in humidity, not only do the rain percentages fall, but we should also see morning minimums slip by a few degrees, with morning starts in the 60s through the weekend.
The trade off for the decline in humidity, rain, and clouds will be a slow climb in daytime temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s for many WAFB neighborhoods by Saturday and Sunday.
The First Alert outlook for the first week of June is mostly dry, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.