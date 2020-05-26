BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ebb & Flow Festival is going virtual.
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge made the announcement Tuesday, May 26. The week-long festival will begin June 27 and run through Saturday, July 4.
Some live elements will also be incorporated into the festival, including live art installations at downtown Baton Rouge museums; a virtual tour of the installation will be available online. There will also be a live arts market at Pointe Marie, called Art on Pointe. Festival organizers say all live events will follow city and state guidelines on health and safety amid the pandemic.
“We have been working diligently at the Arts Council to continue fostering the creative capacity of our region during this time,” Says Ebb & Flow coordinator, Mysti Byrnes. “We are thrilled to showcase the resiliency and creativity of our local artists through a Virtual Ebb & Flow Festival.”
