DOTD selects contractor to build bridges for Comite Diversion Canal project

“This is the first time DOTD has utilized a contract of this nature to deliver services for a major multi-phased project,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, PhD. “This delivery method reduces the amount of contract time because it allows for the contractor and designer to work together much earlier in the design process. This collaborative process saves the state time and money, allowing for the overall construction of the diversion channel to be completed. With appropriate revenue, we could use this on a multitude of projects we have planned.”