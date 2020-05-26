Blood Center in need of donations as donors stay home during COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The need for blood has grown tremendously over the last couple of months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paul Adams with The Blood Center says officials have seen a huge decrease in blood donations, especially with many of their main donors staying home.
“The supply of blood right now has been severely impacted by the coronavirus. Around 25% to 30% of the blood that is collected every year is coming from high school and college students. Just one donation is able to save up to three lives, so it’s really an important thing to do right,” Adams says.
Louisiana State Police have teamed up with the Blood Center to honor fallen State Trooper George Baker.
“Today’s blood drive donations are going to people who need blood, whether that is due to a crash a blood transfusion, whatever it may be. I know that Trooper Baker is looking down and he’s very happy that that donation could go towards people that need it,” Taylor Scrantz, LSP Public Information Officer, says.
DONATION OPPORTUNITIES:
Wednesday, May 26th, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Louisiana State Police Headquarters located at 7919 Independence Blvd. in Baton Rouge
You can make an appointment to donate in honor of Trooper Baker by clicking here.
Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center (bus in front of the hospital) - Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake Ascension - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Call (225) 765-8843 to schedule at one of the donation locations.
