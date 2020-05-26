Baker man dies in crash on Hooper Road

Baker man dies in crash on Hooper Road
Authorities say a Baker man died in a crash on Hooper Road in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | May 26, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 11:27 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal crash on Hooper Road.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. says officers responded to the crash in the 4800 block of Hooper Road around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.

East Baton Rouge Parish Dr. Beau Clark says Leroy Scott, 30, of Baker, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Coppola says the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.