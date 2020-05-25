Second Memorial Day at Little Misery Cemetery commemorated with special video

“Little Misery Cemetery was part of a land purchase by David Davis, a former run-away enslaved person and member of the 65th Regiment of the Missouri Colored Infantry,” states the release. “As a member of the Union Occupation in 1862, Corporal Davis settled in Baton Rouge after the war. In 1892, he purchased 59 acres which included an acre of land where a cemetery existed. Since that time, Davis and members of his extended family were buried there."