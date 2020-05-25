Second Memorial Day at Little Misery Cemetery commemorated with special video

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After being rediscovered, a previously hidden cemetery is now part of Memorial Day events in Baton Rouge to honor those soldiers who were buried there so long ago. This year, however, that event went virtual with a special video.
“The cemetery has been associated with the former antebellum-era Little Misery Plantation and holds the remains of African Americas who contributed to the building of our neighborhoods as well as veterans who served our country,” states a press release.
U.S. Navy veteran Ralph King learned about the property in September 2018. After discovering the history of the overgrown and blighted property, he decided to take action.
“Little Misery Cemetery was part of a land purchase by David Davis, a former run-away enslaved person and member of the 65th Regiment of the Missouri Colored Infantry,” states the release. “As a member of the Union Occupation in 1862, Corporal Davis settled in Baton Rouge after the war. In 1892, he purchased 59 acres which included an acre of land where a cemetery existed. Since that time, Davis and members of his extended family were buried there."
Two decades of neglect left the cemetery located on Old Hammond Hwy. nearly hidden from the passing cars. Today, thanks to King’s efforts and community support, the cemetery can be seen once again.
“The Friends of Little Misery Cemetery [a Facebook group consisting of community volunteers] were able to host a Memorial Day tribute in 2019, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a second Memorial Day Service was cancelled...”
In its place, the group created a posted a virtual service.
“This 3-minute video has an opening narration by Hon. Matt Watson, Councilman, East Baton Rouge Parish, features aerial views of the cemetery and spotlights the known veteran graves.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.