2 rescued, 1 teen dead in Grand Isle swimming incident

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Grand Isle Police Department assisted in the rescue of three individuals on a beach in Grand Isle, according to Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry.
The incident, that left one 17-year-old dead, occurred on the beachside of Andy P. Valence Memorial Bridge, which takes you to the island.
One 15-year-old was flown to University Medical Center and another person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Police Chief Laine Landry says he believes the three were taken by an undertow and pulled under. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
