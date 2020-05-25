Organizers forced to cancel Louisiana Lineman Camp due to COVID-19 restrictions

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - Pete Jenkins and organizers announced Friday, May 22 they would not be holding the annual Louisiana Lineman Camp this June.
This year would have been the 35th edition of one of the biggest lineman camps in the country. It’s held every summer at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.
Jenkins told coaches, who have worked the camp in past years, he was disappointed to cancel for 2020, but mandated restrictions and potential risk left organizers no other choice.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.