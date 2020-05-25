Motorcyclist killed in Livingston Parish crash

By Samantha Morgan | May 25, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT - Updated May 25 at 7:49 AM

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A 58-year-old man died after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle in Livingston Parish.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened at roughly 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 24. Jerry Viola was on La. Hwy 442 near La. Hwy. 1036 when he was hit by a 35-year-old driver in a Toyota Highlander.

Investigators say the driver of the Toyota, Melissa Zapata, was attempting to turn into the driveway of a private residence when she hit Viola’s motorcycle.

Despite wearing a DOT approved helmet, Viola sustained critical injuries. He died at a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

