FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet weather pattern setting up for last week of May

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s going to be a warm and steamy morning on Memorial Day, but some wet weather is on the way.
Temperatures, once again, will start in the low/mid 70°s – on the way to a high in the upper 80°s /lower 90°s. There should be no worries about reaching “record high” territory, which was set in 1922 at 98°.
It’s also starting off quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but we’re still looking at a 50% to 60% coverage of rain/isolated storms, primarily this afternoon/early evening.
Overnight, expect partly cloudy, spotty showers with a low of 71°.
Tuesday, expect 60% to 70% coverage of rain to stay in our late May forecast. At this time there is no threat of severe weather. The high temperature should top out in the mid 80°s.
