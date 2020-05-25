FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet weather pattern setting up for last week of May

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, scattered showers for Memorial Day
By Diane Deaton | May 25, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT - Updated May 25 at 6:04 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s going to be a warm and steamy morning on Memorial Day, but some wet weather is on the way.

Temperatures, once again, will start in the low/mid 70°s – on the way to a high in the upper 80°s /lower 90°s. There should be no worries about reaching “record high” territory, which was set in 1922 at 98°.

It’s also starting off quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but we’re still looking at a 50% to 60% coverage of rain/isolated storms, primarily this afternoon/early evening.

Overnight, expect partly cloudy, spotty showers with a low of 71°.

Tuesday, expect 60% to 70% coverage of rain to stay in our late May forecast. At this time there is no threat of severe weather. The high temperature should top out in the mid 80°s.

Make sure to download the First Alert Weather app to get alerts specific to your area.

Future radar for Monday, May 25.
Future radar for Monday, May 25. (Source: WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.