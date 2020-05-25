FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Memorial Day kicks off wet week in south Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much of Memorial Day afternoon was a “have vs. have not” kind of day with the banding of showers and storms impacting much of the area, yet some neighborhoods stayed dry or nearly so.
The First Alert Storm Team will maintain a low-end chance of rain through the night and into early Tuesday morning. Most of the WAFB region will stay under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through the night with daybreak temperatures around 70° to the lower 70s. Tuesday morning opens with spotty morning rains that increase in coverage by the late morning into mid-day.
An upper-level low to our west/northwest will enhance southerly flow off the Gulf. Abundant Gulf humidity will keep morning minimums in the upper 60s to low 70s while providing the fuel to keep “rain likely” a part of the forecast through the next several days, at least.
Tuesday and Wednesday both look even wetter than Monday. Expect scattered rains before mid-day on both days, keeping daytime highs in the low to mid 80s. Thursday and Friday may not be quite as wet but the Storm Team forecast maintains elevated rain chances for both days and for Saturday too.
The wet forecast through this week likely produces widespread 2” to 4” rain totals across the WAFB area by week’s end, with locally-higher totals. While severe weather is not a critical concern in this set-up, occasional strong storms are certainly possible and localized flooding could become an issue.
The outlook suggests a modest drop-off in rain chances by Sunday with a drier pattern becoming established early next week.
