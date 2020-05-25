Fatal accident temporarily shuts down US 61 in north EBR Parish

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal accident in the 15000 block of US 61 (Samuels Road) Monday, May 25, 2020. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | May 25, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 3:13 PM

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A deadly traffic accident has temporarily shut down a portion of US 61 (Samuels Road) in the northern part of East Baton Rouge Parish.

The scene is just north of LA 964 between Port Hudson and St. Francisville.

The southbound portions of US 61 were closed as of 2:20 p.m. Monday, May 25 as emergency crews worked the scene in the southbound lanes, police said.

One person was reported dead at the scene.

