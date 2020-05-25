Blood Center holding drive to honor fallen Trooper George Baker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Blood Center will hold a blood drive Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27 to honor fallen Trooper George Baker.
Trooper Baker died Sunday, May 24, of injuries sustained in the line of duty.
The blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at Louisiana State Police headquarters, located at 7919 Independence Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
Organizers ask donors to make an appointment in an effort to practice social distancing.
You can make an appointment to donate in honor of Trooper Baker by clicking here.
