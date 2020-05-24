La. schools adapt graduations ceremonies for students

(WAFB) - It is a joyous occasion for seniors at Port Allen High School.
The students were given a drive-thru graduation ceremony and a chance to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
Jareh Buchanan who participated in the celebration Saturday, May 23, along with 74 other graduates said it is bitter-sweet.
“This coronavirus really thought it had us, it really did, but we are stronger than that. It’s been real tough but we got it, we really do. I’m so proud of all of my classmates. We’ve really been through some tough, tough times,” said Buchanan.
Brusly High school also held a drive-thru graduation ceremony. The students marched along the school’s race track - a reminder of the great strides they have made over these last four years.
“It really formed me and motivated me into the person that I am,” said Aniyah Lagarde.
Lagarde who participated in Brusly High’s senior graduation said watching her fellow classmates overcoming setbacks from the coronavirus has been one of her biggest high school lessons.
“[It] was challenging but it taught me how to keep my faith and to be grateful for the times that I’ve had,” said Lagarde.
Both schools had a combined total of approximately 300 graduating seniors.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.