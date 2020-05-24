How to donate to fallen La. state trooper George Baker’s family

louisiana state police (Source: Luke Burdsall)
By Kevin Foster | May 24, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 7:39 PM

(WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is asking for donations for the family of Trooper George Baker.

Baker died Sunday, May 24, of injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Baker was a 33-year-old, 10-year law enforcement and military veteran
Baker is survived by his wife Heather, their young daughter Harper, his parents, his sisters, and his extended family, officials said.

To make a donation, click the link here for the Louisiana Troopers Charities.

Louisiana State Troopers Charities is a 501(c) (3) charitable organization and, as such, all contributions are fully tax-deductible.

