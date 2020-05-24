FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered afternoon storms through the Memorial Day Holiday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday and Monday won’t be as wet as the start of the Memorial Day weekend was. Rain chances today come in at 40% with a slight increase to 50% for Memorial Day Monday.
Storms that do develop will have the potential for creating frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds, and even small hail. If you hear thunder or see lightning be sure to move indoors until storms pass.
Rain chances will increase significantly for the abbreviated work week. A surge of tropical moisture will drift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico during the week. A series of upper air disturbances will wrap around a cut-off low that is forecast to sit across East Texas for most of the week.
These disturbances will cause widespread rain each day Tuesday through the following weekend. Periods of heavy rain could result in the local area seeing anywhere from 2-4″ of rain over the next 7 days.
Localized flash flooding could become an issue as we move deeper into the week. The good news is that with elevated rain chances and abundant cloud cover, afternoon high temperatures will be several degrees below normal (normal upper 80°s).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.