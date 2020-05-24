FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, humid, and scattered storms for Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There won’t be much relief from the heat and humidity for Memorial Day plans.
If you plan to be outside for an extended period, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks inside if at all possible.
Showers and storms Monday will be scattered in nature and mainly during the mid-afternoon.
Better rain chances arrive beginning Tuesday and continue to go up into Wednesday.
An area of low pressure will cut-off from the main steering of the jet stream.
This cut-off low will sit near the local area through Friday, keeping likely rain chances in the forecast.
While no one particular day will be a total washout, heavy rain will be possible with off and on showers and t-storms.
The local area is expected to receive between 2 to 3 inches of rain with a few localized spots picking up as much as 5 inches.
Isolated flash flooding could become a concern towards the middle or end of the abbreviated workweek.
As the cut-off low dissipates, the local area will be trapped between a strong ridge to the west and a trough to the east.
This will lead to a fairly typical summer-like pattern with hot and humid conditions and afternoon scattered pop-up showers and t-storms.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.