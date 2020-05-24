Clyde Edwards-Helaire an “ideal fit” according to fellow Louisiana native Eric Bienemy of Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s drafting by the Kansas City Chiefs was quickly deemed a perfect fit by onlookers due to the versatility the diminutive running back will undoubtedly bring to a Super Bowl-winning offense that prides itself on variety.
Offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy is in charge of showcasing the explosiveness of Patrick Mahomes and company. He’s eager to begin working in a fellow Louisiana native "I think the kid is just a special kid. You’ve seen some of the things that he has done on tape as far as running the ball, having the ability to get outside in the open field and make some plays as a receiver. You can create some matchups with him. He’s one of those ideal kids that fit in what we do "
As part of LSU’s national championship, Edwards-Helaire totaled 1,867 yards from scrimmage and 17 scores, including four against Alabama. His junior season output doubled that of his first two years on campus. In the NFL, Bienemy thinks the learning curve will be accelerated “He gets to go out there and play with a Pat Mahomes, a Travis Kelce...he gets an opportunity to learn from a Damian Williams, an opportunity to learn from a DeAndre Washington, he gets an opportunity to play with Sammy Watkins and all those guys. I think with his talent and also his attitude and determined mindset and the professionalism that he brings to the organization. I think that’s going to help him to be even better. I think the kid has some special traits but I also believe that our players are going to help him grow to be even more of a special contributor when it’s all said and done.”
Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will kick off the NFL season as the defending champions on Thursday, September 10th against the Houston Texans.
