Browns’ Jarvis Landry ahead of schedule in rehab from hip surgery

In this Jan. 26, 2020 photo AFC wide receiver Jarvis Landry, of the Cleveland Browns, runs the ball up the field during the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC in Orlando, Fla. The Browns wide receiver has made the most of being quarantined the past two months and said he's ahead of schedule as he recovers from off-season hip surgery. Landry, who has never missed a game in his NFL career, said on a Zoom call Wednesday, May 20, 2020 that his rehab has gone well and that he envisions being back in the field in August, assuming players are allowed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) (Source: AP)