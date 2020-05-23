Online pyramid schemes now being called ‘The Circle Game,’ ‘Mandala Game,’ ‘Blessing Circle,’ and more

“Your payment gets you one of eight spots on the outer ring of the board and a chance to move towards the center by recruiting other people to join. As more people join, your board changes and the number of playing boards expands,” the FTC said. “Eventually, you’re supposed to land at the center of a playing board and collect $100 from each of eight new recruits on the outer ring. That’s when you leave the game or start all over again with another $100 payment.”