MISSING: Man last seen in West Feliciana Parish

WEST FELICIANA PARISH (WAFB) - West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office (WFPSO) officials need help locating a missing man from St. Helena Parish.
Charles Worley, 49, has been reported missing. His last known location was in West Feliciana Parish.
According to authorities Worley spoke with a friend during the early hours of Thursday, May 21.
Officials said he told his friend that he was going fishing in West Feliciana. He is known to fish around the Oyster Bar on Ferdinand Street.
WFPSO officials stated they found his truck on HWY 10 West near the Audubon Bridge on Thursday. The keys were in the ignition and the truck was out of gas.
Worley is 5′7″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a backhoe on it and blue jeans.
If you have any information or have seen him please call WFPSO’s 24/7 Dispatch line at 225-784-3136.
