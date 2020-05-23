La. lawmakers plan their own special legislative session for second time since 1950s; comes with potential $1.8 million price tag

(WAFB) - Lawmakers in Louisiana have called themselves into a special legislative session. It is set to begin one minute after the current, regular session ends.
This marks only the second time lawmakers have invoked a provision passed in the 1950s that allows them to call for a special session on their own.
That provision requires lawmakers to submit a written petition signed by a majority of members in both the House and Senate.
The majority of past special legislative sessions have been called by the governor.
Lawmakers were mandated to complete certain tasks and adjourn the current session by 6 p.m. Monday, June 1. Those tasks include passing a state operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Lawmakers will instead focus on completing those tasks by the end of the special session, on June 30.
Also included on the special session’s 41-item agenda are potential tax breaks, licensing requirements for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, sports betting, tort reform, and college fees.
The session will cost roughly $1.8M if it lasts the full month.
