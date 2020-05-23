FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Memorial Day weekend, week ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A slower onset of afternoon rains allowed Saturday temperatures to reach the 90°s for a third straight day.
Scattered afternoon showers and a few t-storms did develop in the WAFB area with the activity subsiding through the early evening.
A few of those storms were on the strong side and the NWS even issued a Severe T-Storm Warning for a storm cluster over Amite and Pike counties.
As been the case just about all week long, the First Alert forecast continues to call for “rain likely” for Sunday and Memorial Day. Remember, “rain likely” means that the majority of neighborhoods can expect some rain on each of the two days but not everyone gets wet.
Like Saturday, Sunday is expected to start off dry with the rains moving-in through the afternoon and early evening.
The region could see a few showers on Monday morning, but the main focus for Memorial Day will also be afternoon-to-evening showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not a significant concern for either day although one or two stronger thunderstorms are certainly possible.
Most WAFB neighborhoods can expect two-day totals of an inch or less, but we are likely to see some localized bullseyes of 2.0″ or more for those locations that get caught under slow-moving storms. The outlook remains wet through the work week.
The GFS and ‘Euro’ models both show a “cut-off low” at the mid/upper levels meandering over Texas and the Southern Plains for much of next week.
The counter-clockwise flow around that low will pull moisture off the Gulf and into the lower Mississippi Valley. That Gulf humidity will fuel rains through the week and keep the air extra muggy with morning minimums in the 70°s for metro Baton Rouge.
The trade-off is that the clouds and rains over the next seven days will keep daytime highs in the 80°s.
The Storm Team will be monitoring rain accumulations over the next 5 to 7 days. While flooding is not an immediate concern given the modest rain totals expected over the next two days, rain totals could approach 3.0″ or more with locally-higher totals by the end of next week.
