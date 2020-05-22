Union reps: Myers no longer warden at Oakdale FCC

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - Rodney Myers is no longer warden at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, two union reps have confirmed to KPLC.
The union filed an “imminent danger” complaint with OSHA and sent a letter to Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, outlining employees’ complaints against Myers and the prison’s response to COVID-19.
Union reps Ronald Morris and Corey Trammel both confirm to KPLC that as of today, Myers is no longer warden at the prison.
KPLC reached out to Bureau of Prisons officials, who say “Warden Myers is on a temporary duty assignment in the South Central Regional Office.”
Eight inmates at the prison have died of COVID-19.
There are currently 81 inmates and eight staff members who are positive with COVID-19, according to Bureau of Prisons officials.
