Memorial Day Weekend 2020 deals and savings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Memorial Day weekend will probably be very different compared to previous ones. But there is one thing that surely stays the same: Memorial Day weekend deals!
Now, before you venture into stores again, don’t forget to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Some local retailers promise to keep you safe and provide a quality customer service experience this weekend.
“Ask any question… lay on the bed, jump on the bed… I want them to feel comfortable because when they come in here it’s all about them,” said Mitch Kimble, owner of BR Mattress Outlet.
At his store this weekend, find queen, full and twin sized mattresses each under $200. Kimble says you can even shop his deals online, too.
Actually, many stores in the Baton Rouge area offer local delivery services for your safety and convenience. And if you don’t feel like shopping just yet, purchasing gift cards is an easy way to support local businesses.
We do like to help you stretch your dollar further, so here is a brief roundup of some of our favorite big name deals.
Lowe’s: Shop 40 percent off grills, patio furniture and more.
Best Buy: Save big bucks on electronics and appliances. Plus, get free delivery on major appliance purchases over $399.
Amazon: Enjoy various discounts on home goods, cleaning products, smart devices, including 30% off select big-screen TVs.
Home Depot: Take advantage of up to 40% off large appliances, grills, patio furniture and more.
Macy’s: Shop up to 60% off on women's clothing, men's clothing, kid's clothing, shoes, handbags and more.
Old Navy: Spruce up your summer wardrobe with up to 50% off everything at Old Navy.
Gap: Browse online with 40% off your purchase with the code SOGOOD.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.