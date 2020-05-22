Mayor Broome, chief of police to discuss public safety in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do things in our daily lives, and it’s still unsure how that it will affect crime.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul discussed how public safety and crime in Baton Rouge and could different.
With Memorial Day coming up, it means that summer is approaching and a spike in crime numbers.
Over the last two summers we have had some of the safest summers in decades in Baton Rouge had that has to do with a lot of community involvement Chief Paul stated.
Community engagement and increased police presence has been one of the main thing that has helped keep crime numbers low.
