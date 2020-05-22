Mayor Broome partners with Dollar General to increase food access

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To help expand access to affordable and nutritious foods for communities Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced a partnership with Dollar General.
Two Baton Rouge locations, 6315 Scenic Highway and 5455 Airline Highway, have recently added fresh vegetables and produce to their stores.
“We are thrilled that Dollar General has partnered with my office to increase the product offerings of their stores on Scenic and Airline Highway to sell fresh produce,” said Mayor Broome. “This public-private partnership is part of my administration’s goal to address nutritional food access issues in our community. We look forward to continuing to work with Dollar General.”
The partnership is in conjunction with the Food Insecurity and its Sequelae on Health (F.I.S.H.) Program implemented by Mayor Broome and Our Lady of the Lake North.
The program features a five-part cooking series where participants and their families will learn how to cook heart healthy meals that are nutritious and affordable.
The F.I.S.H. Program will offer the participants the opportunity to attend a monthly class with a licensed nutritionist and a fresh food tour with a licensed nutritionist in Dollar General locations.
“Today’s announcement on additional produce options in Baton Rouge represents two years of constructive conversations with Mayor-President Broome, her entire staff and the Geaux Get Healthy Initiative. It also demonstrates the possibilities when cities and companies work together to find solutions for their communities,” said Jason Reiser, Dollar General’s Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer.
“This year, Dollar General plans to add our produce assortment to approximately 400 stores across the country, and we’re excited to have two of these locations in Baton Rouge. We appreciate the collaborative spirit from Mayor-President Broome and Baton Rouge, and we look forward to continuing our longstanding, positive relationship with the city," Reiser said.
