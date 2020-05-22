Man killed in single car crash on Monte Sano Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a single car crash that left one man dead.
According to BRPD, the crash happened in the 3000 block of Monte Sano Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, May 22.
Officials say the driver, Stanley Norwood, 54, was driving eastbound on Monte Sano Ave. and for unknown reasons his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a chain-link fence and wooden utility pole.
Investigators believe that he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Norwood was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing.
