FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weekend, week ahead; slightly cooler temps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many WAFB neighborhoods watched Friday afternoon temperatures climb into the low 90s with heat index readings (the “feels like” temperature) reaching the mid to upper 90s. Ready or not, here comes summer!
If there’s any good news about a Memorial Day weekend forecast that includes good rain chances, it’s that we won’t be dealing with that kind of heat over the holiday run. In fact, the latest First Alert forecast keeps 90s out of the picture through the next ten days.
A steady inflow of Gulf moisture through the weekend will mean rising rain chances through the Memorial Day weekend. After a 50/50 chance of rain in your backyard Saturday, the latest Storm Team outlook sets daily rain percentages at 60% for Sunday and 70% or more for Memorial Day Monday.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry through the morning and midday, with rains developing during the afternoon and extending into the evening before subsiding. By Monday, we can expect a few showers in the morning, but the main activity will also be focused around the afternoon and early evening.
Expect muggy morning starts in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies all three days. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s Saturday, mid to upper 80s Sunday, but may struggle just to reach the mid 80s Monday, depending on when the rains begin.
It looks like the rainy pattern will persist through Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain chances set at 70% or better for those two days. The pattern may begin to relax a bit by Thursday and Friday, but for the time being, the First Alert forecast maintains rain probabilities at 50% to 60% right through next weekend.
WAFB regional rain totals for the three-day holiday (Saturday through Monday) are expected to average between 0.5” to 1.5”, with locally higher amounts possible. Double those numbers (1” to 3”) to cover the seven-day period from Saturday through next Friday. While making for a soggy week, these should be manageable accumulations and should not produce any serious flooding issues.
The Storm Team cannot exclude the potential for one or two strong to severe storms over the holiday weekend, but none of the three days have the look of evolving into an overly active severe weather day. That appears to be the case through the following work week as well, although that will need to be revisited when the time comes.
