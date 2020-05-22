FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing over Memorial Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a steamy Friday morning but at least it’s dry for your early out-the-door!
Temperatures in the low to mid 70°s on the way to a high (again) near 90°, after topping out at 91° yesterday!
Under partly cloudy skies, we’re expecting only a 30% coverage of showers/isolated storms during the afternoon hours and this will be the end of the relatively “dry days” for a while!
Tonight, partly cloudy and humid with a low in the mid 70°s.
This weekend and into Memorial Day, get the umbrellas out and have them on standby. We’re looking at a 50% - 70% coverage of rain each afternoon, highs topping out in the mid/upper 80°s.
