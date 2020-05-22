Emergency crews respond to deadly shooting near Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly shooting just off Perkins Road Friday afternoon.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Friday, May 22 in the 14000 block of Poydras Avenue off Perkins Road between Pecue and Siegen lanes.
Emergency officials say one person is dead and there may be a second victim as well, however, that has not yet been confirmed.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Officials with EBRSO say a person of interest has already been detained for questioning.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
