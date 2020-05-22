Emergency crews respond to deadly shooting near Perkins Road

Deadly shooting on Perkins Rd. near Pecue Ln.
By Rachael Thomas | May 22, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 4:17 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly shooting just off Perkins Road Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Friday, May 22 in the 14000 block of Poydras Avenue off Perkins Road between Pecue and Siegen lanes.

Emergency officials say one person is dead and there may be a second victim as well, however, that has not yet been confirmed.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Officials with EBRSO say a person of interest has already been detained for questioning.

No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

