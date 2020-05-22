EBRCOA hosting drive-thru food pantry event for seniors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) is hosting another drive-thru Lotus Food Pantry event for seniors.
The event will be held Thursday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Louisiana Leadership Institute, located at 5763 Hooper Rd.
The event is open to all seniors in EBR Parish, while supplies last. Seniors should drive up to the Louisiana Leadership Institute, pop their trunk, and an EBRCOA staff member will put groceries, lunch, and various supplies into the car.
EBRCOA will distribute groceries, gallons of milk, fresh fruits and vegetables, face masks, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper, while supplies last.
“The success of previous food distribution events proves just how great the need is for the elderly. We are hosting the various events across the parish to meet this astronomical demand and serve seniors in every corner of this parish,” said Tasha Clark-Amar, CEO of EBRCOA.
For more information, call EBRCOA at 225-923-8000.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.