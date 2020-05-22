Doctors encourage safety over Memorial Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One place you don’t want to end up on a long weekend, like for the Memorial Day holiday, is the emergency room.
Typically, people tend to go out for Memorial Day weekend, but doctors are encouraging people to stay safe while doing so.
“I think sometimes we’ll see trauma, either related to motor vehicle accidents, sometimes accidents related to alcohol, whether you’re on the road or on the water. We also worry about kids. Sunscreen is a big factor, so just basic, make sure you put on sunscreen and protect yourself,” said Dr. Stephen Hosea with Our Lady of the Lake.
It’s also important to remember the meaning behind Memorial Day while out and about this weekend.
