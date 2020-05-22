Baton Rouge first responders given socks by Feetures Socks, Soles4Souls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First responders in Baton Rouge got a little special something Friday afternoon to thank them for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Feetures Socks and Soles4Souls donated 2,500 pairs of socks to first responders at Cortana Mall Friday, May 22. The socks were give to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, and paramedics.
The donation of socks is valued at $50,000.
