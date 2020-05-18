Thursday, May 21: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, May 21, at 11:53 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 36,504 positive cases - 1188 new cases - LDH says 682 (62%) of those cases are from labs that are reporting for the first time, with cases stretching as far back as March 25
- 2,506 deaths - 21 new deaths
- 884 patients in hospitals - decrease of 47 patients
- 107 patients on ventilators - decrease of 3 patients on ventilators
- 26,249 patients recovered - no change (recoveries only reported on Mondays)
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.