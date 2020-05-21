SU hosting mask giveaway, drive-thru food distribution event Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is hosting a mask giveaway and drive-thru food distribution event Friday, May 22.
The event will be held in conjunction with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, as well as SU alumni and various community partners.
Organizers hope to distribute 1,800 boxes of food for families in need. Masks, hand sanitizer, and other protective materials will also be given out, while supplies last. Participants are asked to remain in their car in order to minimize contact.
The event will be held Friday, May 22 beginning at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Southern’s campus (801 Harding Blvd.)
