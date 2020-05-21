St. James DE Saivion Jones breaks down why he committed to LSU

VACHERIE, La. (WVUE) - Coach Orgeron dipped into his home state to pickup a commitment from St. James defensive end Saivion Jones. In three seasons with the Wildcats, the defensive dynamo has racked up 35 sacks.
“I think they’re getting a very versatile, athletic, type of kid that can play all downs. Can play first, second, and third down, without having a substitution. Can play the run, can play the pass. 16-year old that has tremendous upside. 6′6″, c’mon man, give me some of that. He’s 6′6″, 245, just a good quiet, humble, gentle giant kind of guy. Turns it on when his feet touch the ground,” said St. James head coach Robert Valdez.
It’s safe to say, Coach O was a little fired up when Jones committed.
“He just started screaming. I had the back the phone up from my ear, he was hurting it. I had to back it up. all that screaming,” said Saivion Jones.
The main team goal is to win a title. LSU took one home in 2019, and so did Jones St. James squad.
“I like them because they know what it’s like to win championships. I know they like to put people in the NFL. They got it all,” said Jones.
Jones is LSU’s 12th commit for the class of 2021, but he’s only the second member from the state of Louisiana.
